Lucknow zoo gets leopards, cats, slow loris

The Lucknow Zoo has got two leopard cats after a gap of seven years.

The leopard enclosure had been lying vacant ever since the death of the last big cat due to kidney failure in 2015.

Besides two leopard cats, three slow loris and two Himalayan bears are the new attractions at the zoo.

Leopard cat is a small wild cat, native to continental South, Southeast, and East Asia while slow loris is nocturnal strepsirrhine primate.

The Himalayan bear is found in Nepal, Tibet, west China, north India, north Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, entire Kyrgyzstan and south-east Kazakhstan.

The new inmates have been brought to Lucknow under the animal exchange programme with the Nagaland Zoological Park.

The city zoo had a slow loris till 2005.

As part of the exchange programme, the Lucknow zoo has sent a pair of hog deer and two pairs of gharials (fish-eating crocodile) to Nagaland.

“The new inmates will be kept in quarantine under special care for 15 days and the visitors will be able to see them only after the quarantine gets over,” said a zoo official.

