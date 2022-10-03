INDIA

Lucknow zoo hosting adventure sports

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden is hosting adventure sports — zip lining, slithering and archery — as part of the ongoing National Wildlife Week being observed from October 1 to 7.

The zoo is also hosting the adventure sports in the hippo park area on an experimental basis.

B.K. Singh, zoo director, said, “We will keep it running till October 7 and continue if it is a success. These sports will be open to the public for a fee.”

Principal conservator of forests and head of forest force, Mamata Sanjeev Dubey said the children must be aware of the issues pertaining to our wildlife. She also said that focus has always been on cats and tigers and it was now time to draw attention to primates and birds as well. Dubey suggested that a pocket book should be compiled based on the different kinds of birds and butterflies.

For the uninitiated, zip lining is an action-filled recreational activity that involves riding a steel cable on a protective seat or a belt between two points and generally on a valley that exhibits spectacular sceneries.

Slithering is controlled descend from higher to a lower point on a free hanging rope. Participants are carefully harnessed and attached to a safety belay line to break their fall if they lose control and are then left to enjoy the descend.

