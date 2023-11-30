Lucknow Zoo offers ‘party on wheels’ for children

The Lucknow Zoo, known as Nawab Wajid Ali Shah zoological park, has started ‘party on wheels’ to mark its 102nd foundation day.

People can take the coaches of the old toy-train parked near the state museum on rent to host parties and small gatherings.

Providing details about the scheme, zoo director Aditi Sharma said that the train can be booked for Rs 5,100, both through online and offline mode, for hosting a party or gathering of about 50 people at a time.

Of the total amount, Rs 3,100 will be used for animal welfare and Rs 2,000 for the maintenance of the toy train, she added.

There will be two slots, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3 p.m.- 5 p.m., depending upon the availability to host a party on wheels.

The hosts will also be provided three menus with a per plate cost of Rs 300, 400 and 500 respectively to choose for the party.

Children below 12 years, who will be visiting the zoo for the party, will be provided a free entry, Sharma added.

A sculpture of a butterfly and a flower made from scrap material has also been installed. People can click photographs with the sculpture in the children’s park near the old toy-train.

Besides, a newly renovated isolation ward and a shed in tiger Chedilal’s enclosure have been set up.

20231130169575