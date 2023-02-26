INDIALIFESTYLE

Lucknow’s 153-yr-old library digitised

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow’s 153-year-old Amir-ud-Daula library has been fully digitalized.

More than 80,000 digitised books and 27,000 e-magazines are now available free on the library’s website and the content is also available on a mobile app Lucknow Digital Library.

The transformation of the city’s oldest library was made possible under Smart City’s digitization project at an outlay of Rs 1.07 crore.

Chief executive officer Smart City Ltd, Inderjit Singh said the project was approved in September 2022.

“Now one can simply login to the free website or the app and get access to the digital library. It also has 1,000 books for competitive exams, 5,000 premium e-books, and 1,000 plus text books,” he said.

These books/manuscripts are available in 48 genres from science, arts, economics to languages, history, religion and law, music, culture, war, mathematics, etc. They are in almost all Indian languages and foreign languages like French and German.

As per records, the library has some rare books like Turkish history (1687), International Policy Essays on the Foreign Relations of England (1884), Modern Hinduism (1887) and Hindu Religion (1899).

Similarly, hundreds of manuscripts in Tadpatra and Bhojpatra in Sanskrit, Prakrit and Pali, dating back to the 2nd century, have also been digitised.

Librarian Harish Chandra said Amir-ud-Daula library is an indispensable part of Lucknow’s history and after digitisation it is now available for the world.

“It was established in 1868 by taluqdar Amar Hasan Khan and was part of the government museum and only government officials were allowed. But in 1887, it was opened for students and shifted to the upper part of Lal Baradari. Later, it was moved to Chhoti Chatter Manzil and from there ultimately to the current building in Kaiserbagh in 1921. The foundation stone for the building was laid by Sir H Butler,” he said.

Chandra said before digitisation, books and manuscripts were getting spoiled due to damp conditions because of rain water seeping in from the roof.

20230226-083602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid: 355 recoveries, 185 new cases, 2 deaths in J&K

    Oppn criticises budget, says fails to tackle inflation

    Shruti Haasan clarifies she is perfectly fine!

    TN to probe French connection after seizure of 20 idols