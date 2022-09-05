INDIA

Luckow hotel fire: Rescue operation in final stages

Rescue operations in Levana hotel, where a major fire broke out on Monday morning, came to close with officials claiming that there were no guests or employees trapped inside.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that they had checked the rooms in consultation with the hotel management and all guests had been evacuated.

“A final check is being carried out,” he added.

The fire personnel had a tough time in moving inside the hotel as it is completely sealed with glass panes which had to be broken open to release the smoke inside.

Hospital sources said that two women had reportedly died in a fire that broke out in the Levana hotel in Hazratganj area.

More than 20 persons have been shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Several persons, including employees and guests have received burn injuries even as fire tenders tried to douse the flames.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to personally supervise the rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the victims.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is MP from Lucknow, also expressed concern over the incident.

Several guests complained of severe suffocation since the smoke was filling the rooms.

Ambulances were called in and nearby hospitals put on alert.

The hotel has a narrow approach road which caused problem in relief and rescue operations.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

