Primetime Emmy nominee Lucy Liu has boarded four-quadrant action-adventure holiday comedy ‘Red One’ starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Kiernan Shipka.

The movie which reteams Johnson with his Jumanji franchise director Jake Kasdan has a plot that’s under wraps, reports ‘Deadline’.

But the project is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.

The project, which Prime Video won in a bidding war and was developed of an original story by Seven Bucks President of Production, Hiram Garcia, will stretch across multiple industries and businesses in the Amazon fold.

Chris Morgan wrote the script. Kasdan, Melvin Mar via the Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions; Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Johnson through their Seven Bucks are producing. Sky Salem Robinson via The Detective Agency is co-producing.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ grossed $1.7 billion worldwide. Morgan has also been a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks Productions on titles such as ‘Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw’, ‘The Fate of the Furious’, ‘Furious 7’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’, and ‘Fast Five’.

20221013-103605