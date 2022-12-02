INDIA

Ludhiana court blast case: NIA arrests fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh

In a latest development in connection with the Ludhiana court blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested most wanted terrorist, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Malaysia, from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, on his arrival from Malaysia.

Earlier, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information about Singh. A non bailable warrant (NBW) was also issued against him by a Special NIA court and a look out circular was also opened.

The case pertains to the massive bomb blast that took place in the Ludhiana Court Building in 2021. One person died and six persons were injured in the explosion.

The case was initially registered at Police Station Division-5, District Ludhiana Commissionerate of Punjab and later on the probe of the matter was taken ovet by the NIA.

“Investigations revealed that Harpreet Singh an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-based self-styled Chief of ISYF, was one of the conspirators of Ludhiana Court Building blast, alongwith Rode. Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan, to his India-based associates, that was used in the blast. The arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics,” the NIA said.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

