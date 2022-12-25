BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Ludhiana division tops GST collection in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

Maintaining its top position in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Punjab, the Ludhiana division leads in both collection and growth rate in the first eight months of this fiscal, the government said on Sunday.

The division registered net GST revenue of Rs 3,354 crore till November-end and a growth rate of 23.17 per cent as compared to the same period of FY 2021-22.

A Taxation Department spokesperson said Ludhiana-II collected the highest GST revenue of Rs 1,018 crore, while Ludhiana-V led the division with a growth of 48.18 per cent amongst the six districts of the Ludhiana division.

Revealing the growth rate of the total GST revenue recorded by various divisions of the Taxation Department till November as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal, the spokesperson said the Patiala division remained on the second position with a growth rate of 25.99 per cent, whereas, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Faridkot, and Ropar divisions registered growth rate of 19.42, 19.39, 17.11, 9.45 and 2.49 per cent, respectively.

In the net GST collection, the Ropar division scored the second position with net GST revenue of Rs 2,002 crore, whereas the net GST collection of Jalandhar, Amritsar, Faridkot, Patiala, and Ferozepur divisions were Rs 1,420.33 crore, Rs 885.71 crore, Rs 872.43 crore, Rs 700.42 crore and Rs 364.3 crore, respectively.

20221225-201006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AirAsia India launches flash sale till March 2022

    Govt sets up panel to suggest measures for more private equity...

    realme launches 108MP camera phone in 8 series

    Ukraine war will slow down post-Covid recovery in South Asia: World...