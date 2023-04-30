Of the 11 killed in the Ludhiana gas tragedy, five – all of a family – belonged to Bihar’s Gaya district and sorrow and grief has spread across their native village there.

The deceased were identified as Dr Kavilash Sharma, his wife Versha Sharma, daughter Kalpana Sharma, and sons Abhay Narayan Sharma and Aryan Sharma. Hailing from Koch block in Gaya district, they had been living in Ludhiana for years.

Their house is adjoining the milk booth facility where the poisonous gas released and they died.

The poisonous gas leaked from a milk booth facility in Gyaspur industrial area of Ludhiana claimed 11 lives while many others battling for their lives in hospital.

The family members of Kavilash Sharma are going to Ludhiana to claim the dead bodies and hold their their last rites.

20230430-213404