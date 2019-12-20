Ludhiana’s Budah nallah set for rejuvenation

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday approved a Rs 650 crore project for the rejuvenation of the highly polluting Budah nallah in Ludhiana.

The Chief Minister asked the Local Government Department to ensure timely completion of the project within two years.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here, Amarinder Singh directed Additional Chief Secretary (Local Government) Sanjay Kumar to take all necessary steps for the rejuvenation of Budah nallah, having total length of 47.55 km, of which 14 km passes through Ludhiana city.

The city has been heavily polluted by the industrial and domestic waste thrown into the nallah, causing a major threat to public health and environment.

Amarinder Singh called for maximum public participation and also asked the local industries, NGOs and religious and social organisations to come forward to carry out this project in a mission mode.

Accompanied by Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, the Chief Minister lauded the contribution of Namdhari Sect head Satguru Thakur Uday Singh for taking personal initiative for the cleaning of Budah nallah in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana.

–IANS

vg/arm