Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sparking a buzz in Punjab Congress which recently faced a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections which were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Today I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab,” Bittu tweeted.

While Congress leaders restrained from commenting on the meeting, sources close to Bittu said that there was nothing much in the meeting which was a courtesy call. However, recent instances of Congress leaders leaving the party have triggered speculation of another Congressman desetring the party.

Bittu met the Prime Minister just a day ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislative party.

Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjsb who was assasinated by terrorists in 1995.

Ever since the Congress chose to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab months before the Assembly elections last year, all is not well in the party.

Due to the internal rift in the party, Congress faced massive defeat in the elections.

Bittu belongs to the camp which was more aligned to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

