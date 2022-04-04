INDIA

Ludhinana Cong MP meets Modi, sparks buzz

NewsWire
0
0

Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sparking a buzz in Punjab Congress which recently faced a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections which were swept by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Today I met the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab,” Bittu tweeted.

While Congress leaders restrained from commenting on the meeting, sources close to Bittu said that there was nothing much in the meeting which was a courtesy call. However, recent instances of Congress leaders leaving the party have triggered speculation of another Congressman desetring the party.

Bittu met the Prime Minister just a day ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislative party.

Bittu is the grandson of Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjsb who was assasinated by terrorists in 1995.

Ever since the Congress chose to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab months before the Assembly elections last year, all is not well in the party.

Due to the internal rift in the party, Congress faced massive defeat in the elections.

Bittu belongs to the camp which was more aligned to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

20220404-230005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Road accidents on rise in TN after opening of liquor vends

    Battle for UP: BSP rebels pose problems for BSP

    Kashmir school displays unique biodiversity wall for students

    Cong express condolences on the passing of Lata Mangeshkar