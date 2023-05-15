Ludovit Odor took office as Slovakia’s new caretaker Prime Minister, pledging to bring calm and professionalism to his country.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Odor to the post earlier on Monday after the resignation on May 7 of former caretaker Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

Odor, the former Vice-Governor of the National Bank of Slovakia, said that he will aim to ensure that the state functions properly until the snap elections in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said his government will aim to bring calm, stability, tolerance and, “last but not least, civilised discussions to show that it can also be done in a different way.”

Heger resigned after acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan and Foreign Affairs Minister Rastislav Kacer quit their jobs.

Heger, elected in 2021, had been running a caretaker government since last September, when the ruling coalition lost its majority.

20230516-023402