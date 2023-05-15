WORLD

Ludovit Odor appointed Slovakia’s caretaker PM

NewsWire
0
0

Ludovit Odor took office as Slovakia’s new caretaker Prime Minister, pledging to bring calm and professionalism to his country.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Odor to the post earlier on Monday after the resignation on May 7 of former caretaker Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

Odor, the former Vice-Governor of the National Bank of Slovakia, said that he will aim to ensure that the state functions properly until the snap elections in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said his government will aim to bring calm, stability, tolerance and, “last but not least, civilised discussions to show that it can also be done in a different way.”

Heger resigned after acting Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlcan and Foreign Affairs Minister Rastislav Kacer quit their jobs.

Heger, elected in 2021, had been running a caretaker government since last September, when the ruling coalition lost its majority.

20230516-023402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World Bank downgrades Ukraine’s GDP growth forecast to 0.5% this year

    Samsung to hold strategy meeting next week amid macroeconomic woes

    S.Korea to hold int’l forum on N.Korea’s human rights situation

    Argentina applies over 101 mn shots of Covid-19 vaccines