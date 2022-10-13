SCI-TECHWORLD

Lufthansa takes ‘U-turn,’ allows AigTags on flights

NewsWire
0
0

After banning AirTags on its flights, German flag carrier Lufthansa has confirmed that it will now allow Apple’s device on the flight.

The airline on Twitter confirmed that “these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights”.

“The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights,” the airline tweeted.

Last week, Lufthansa banned AirTags from luggage by calling them a danger to flights. However, the regulation of the airline cited no such thing.

Following initial reports in German media, the airline’s Twitter account was asked to confirm that a ban was in place.

In one tweet, Lufthansa wrote: “Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off.”

Pressed further on the classification, the carrier claimed: “According to International Civilian Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations.”

20221013-084005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launched in India

    Instagram to tweak ranking system to boost original content

    How to curb Covid-19 spread indoors

    NASA again calls off wet dress rehearsal of moon rocket over...