Luis Suarez extends scoring run for Brazil’s Gremio

Former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez continued his prolific form for Brazil’s Gremio by scoring twice in a 3-0 home victory over Aimore.

The 36-year-old opened his account with a header and then capitalized on an errant defensive pass to drive into the box and fire home with the outside of his right boot, reports Xinhua news agency.

Suarez has now scored seven times in five outings for Gremio, whom he joined from Uruguay’s Nacional last month.

“I’m feeling better as the days go on,” Suarez said in a pitch-side television interview after the game. “I’m happy and getting into form, and we’re getting to know each other a little more.”

Suarez also singled out Gremio’s fans for special praise.

“There is a bond between the fans and the players that has allowed me to feel important from the very first day,” he said.

20230205-134402

