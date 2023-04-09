SPORTSFOOTBALL

Luis Suarez wins first trophy with Gremio

Luis Suarez continued his prolific scoring form as Gremio won Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state championship with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Caxias do Sul.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker converted a second-half penalty to fire the hosts to a 1-0 victory in Saturday’s second leg of the final at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre. The sides drew 1-1 in the first leg last Saturday.

“The most important thing is how we’re working together as a team,” Suarez said after the match. “We’ve started the year the best way possible and won the title that everybody at the club wanted.”

Suarez has now scored eight times and provided three assists in 14 appearances for Gremio since joining the club on a free transfer in January, a Xinhua report said.

The 36-year-old said Gremio’s focus would now turn to the Brazilian Serie A championship. The Porto Alegre outfit will begin their campaign with a home match against Santos on April 16.

“We’ve won this important title but now we have to start from scratch,” he said. “I’ve been very lucky to have won a lot of things in my career, but I still want more.”

