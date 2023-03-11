WORLD

Lula promises public works in Brazil to create jobs, boost economy

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has promised that his government will promote public works throughout the country to create jobs and boost economic growth.

“I want to travel around Brazil to inaugurate houses, schools, kindergartens, roads, universities and technical schools. We have to put this country to work,” Lula said during a meeting in Brasilia to discuss infrastructure projects with his ministers.

According to the President, the country’s large public banks should play a leading role in the public works to boost the economy, granting credit to small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, large businesses, and state and municipal governments so that they will be able to borrow.

He detailed that when he took office on Jan. 1, his government found 14,000 paralyzed projects throughout the country, many of them on the verge of completion.

On his Twitter account, the President announced the ‘Manos a la Obra’ (Let’s Get to Work) program, whose objective is to identify, with local authorities, the priority public works in each city and region.

