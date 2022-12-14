BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Lulu Group to open 6 more shopping malls in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with hypermarket and retail giant Lulu Group to set up six shopping malls and one hotel in the state.

Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan signed an agreement with the Lulu Group in Dubai on Tuesday to set up the shopping malls and hotel, according to an official release.

As per the MoU, Lulu will set up shopping malls and hypermarkets in Noida, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Prayagraj with a total investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

The shopping mall project in Sector 108, Noida will also have a five-star hotel.

The new investment by Lulu in Uttar Pradesh is expected to provide employment to more than 20,000 people after its completion.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Narendra Bhushan, Principal Secretary PWD, and Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu Group, in the presence of Rakesh Sanchan during the UP Investment Roadshow.

The Uttar Pradesh government is encouraging investors from Dubai to invest in hospitality, infrastructure, food processing, agro and food security, and real estate sectors.

Apart from Lulu Group, Alana Group, VPS Health Care and many other big names have shown interest in investing in the state.

Narendra Bhushan, Principal Secretary of PWD, said Uttar Pradesh is the only state which has 38 per cent of the country’s total expressways.

20221214-083204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sequoia India & SEA launch new platform to mentor early-stage founders

    Omicron concerns, MPC review to steer equities (IANS Market Forecast)

    Farmers received Rs 1,25,662 cr so far against premium of Rs...

    NGT imposes Rs 18.35 cr fine on HPCL-Visakh Refinery for green...