A cow, brought to the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday by a BJP MLA to protest the state government’s “apathy” to the lumpy virus disease outbreak, ran away, despite his aides’ best efforts.

As the Assembly session resumed on Monday, BJP legislator Suresh Singh Rawat had brought a cow to draw the state government’s attention towards the disease.

However, as Rawat was talking to media persons, the cow ran away even though his supporters were seen trying to catch it.

The MLA, who was holding a stick in his hand, said that cows are suffering from lumpy skin disease but the state government is in a deep slumber.

As the cow ran away, he, putting on a brave face, said: “See, the ‘Gau Mata’ is also angry with the government.”

Meanwhile, three Rashtriya Loktantrik Party members staged a protest before the Speaker’s podium, and chanting “Gomata kare pukar, hum bachao sarkar”.

Before the session started, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the media that the Central government should declare lumpy disease as a national calamity.

