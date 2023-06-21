The trailer of the upcoming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It packs a heady punch of lust infused with humour and quirk.

The trailer is under 2 minutes in length and starts off with a dialogue by Neena Gupta’s character saying: “There’s a volcano like Mount Fuji inside the body. It gets satisfied once it erupts.”

It brings together four different stories by four different directors – Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh – and stars Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

Centred on the concept of lust in urban and rural India, the anthology showcases its many shades. While the trailer is filled with many moments that tickle the funny bone, it is Neena Gupta’s character of a cool daadi who takes the cake.

Talking about the film, R. Balki, said: “Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It’s critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible.”

Actress-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma feels that there is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life.

“This is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. I was quite thrilled and excited when I was approached to do this project. Lust for me, like many, is a forbidden topic and I wanted to break away from the norm which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer Pooja Tolani. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other.”

Konkona’s fellow director, Amit Ravindernath Sharma shared: “It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to the audiences. Lust has multiple shades and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition.”

The trailer is filled with sequences that appear to be both tantalising and humorous in equal measures.

Sujoy Ghosh said: “Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen.”

