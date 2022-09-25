Delhi will witness a magnificient representation of Ayodhya’s Ram temple – with an area of 1200 yards and height of 79 feet, a grand set of the Ram temple is being prepared in the national capital.

This imposing set of Ram temple will be the main stage of ‘Lav Kush’ Ramlila – one of the biggest Ramlila in the country to be held at Red Fort. Ramlila is a depiction of the epic Ramayana through a series of scenes comprising narration, recital, dialogue, and songs. What makes this occassion more special this time is that this Ramlila will feature three serving Union Ministers in different roles. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Fagan Singh Kulaste and Ashwini Choubey will display their skills beyond the domain of politics.

Added to this, about a dozen Bollywood actors will also be a part of this performance. Ravana will be played by the well-known actor Akhilendra Mishra, who played a big role in the Salman Khan-starrer Ready and became popular on the Indian TV with the role of Kroor Singh. Raghav Tiwari, seen in many films including Mary Kom, Chalo Dilli, Hamari Wali Good Newwz, The Pushkar Lodge, Ranthambore, will play the role of Ram. Famous Indian Singer Jasvir Singh Jassi will also be seen playing an important role in this Ramlila.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, President of Luv Kush Ramlila, Arjun Kumar said that Ashwini Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is going to play the role of Maharishi Vishwamitra. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, will play the role of Nishad Raj. And Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal will perform as well as present a bhajan in this Ramlila.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Murmu have been invited as chief guests on the day of Dussehra. According to Gaurav Suri, Vice President of Ramleela, not only eminent politicians but Bollywood stars and well-known TV personalities will also be seen in prominent roles in this Ramlila.

It is note-worthy that Devlina Chatterjee has played important roles, including Sita, in many religious serials. Asrani will play the role of Narad. Famous Indian singer Jasvir Singh Jassi will be Meghnad.

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP and former Delhi State BJP President Manoj Tiwari will be seen as the boatman who takes Lord Ram across the Ganges. TV actor Arun Mandola will be Laxman. Renowned artist Nirbhay Wadhwa has been roped in for the role of Hanuman.

Senior member of Luv Kush Ramlila, Ranjan Chopra said that former Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh will be playing Kumbhakaran, while senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta will portray Sita’s father Janak. Aam Aadmi Party leader Brijesh Goyal will be seen in the role of Angad in this Ramlila.

South India’s superstar and hero of one of the biggest superhit films of the country, ‘Bahubali’, Prabhas will kill Ravana in this Ramlila to be held at the Red Fort. Arjun Kumar hopes that Prime Minister Modi will burn the effigy of Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra, during which actor Prabhas will also be present with the Prime Minister.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office is not yet confirmed of his presence. In a situation where the Prime Minister cannot come, then Prabhas will burn the effigy of Ravana. Prabhas will be joining Delhi’s Ramlila on the day of Dussehra due to preparation of his upcoming film Aadi Purush.

After the pandemic, this will be the first time Ramlila will be organised on such a grand scale. This adds significantly to the enthusiasm of the organisers, who say that lakhs of people are expected to attend this event. In view of this, adequate security arrangements are also being made on a large scale.

