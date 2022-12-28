Year 2022 has seen several hard-hitting stories and their mixed success, but audiences are yet to encounter a romance where quirk and sass fall in love with each other.

Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is set to end Bollywood’s long drought of fun love stories. The maker of ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is gearing up for the release of the Ranbir-Shraddha- starrer in the first quarter of 2023.

The film marks many firsts. Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan are working together for the first time. Added to this, the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha is another big attraction. Coupled with the whacky title, these elements come together to make ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ the most promising love story of 2023.

Presented by T-Series, the film is set for a Holi release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

