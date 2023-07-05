INDIA

Luv Sinha to have a special appearance in Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Luv Sinha, son of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in movie ‘Paltan’, will be seen making a cameo in the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’.

The movie will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. Actor Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising his role from the first installment.

Luv is all set to create an impact with his special appearance in the movie.

Regarding the same, Luv said: “Well, it’s really great to be a part of such a massive franchise. I became a part of the movie because of my love for the original Gadar and also because I have humongous respect for Anil Sharma. “It was a pleasure working with him. We all know the kind of impact Gadar had when it had released back then. Very few movies are able to achieve a ‘cult’ status in our country and this is certainly so.”

He added: “The audience have high expectations from ‘Gadar 2’ and it is an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a project. I am hoping that the movie will be liked by the audience. Fingers crossed. I had a great time working with the entire team. It was an enriching and exciting experience.”

‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be releasing in cinemas on August 11.

2023070534273

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    George Soros’ foundation lays off 40% of workforce

    Odisha approves 9 investment projects worth Rs 1.53 lakh cr

    Israeli forces start withdrawal after two-day operation in Jenin

    Abhishek Banerjee challenges Calcutta HC’s order allowing central agencies to question...