Luxury case for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Cup

New Delhi, May 30 (IANSlife) After creating bespoke travel cases for the world’s most iconic trophies, including the FIFA world cup, NBA Larry O’Brien Trophy, League of Legends Trophy, Rugby World Cup France 2023, Davis Cup, Roland Garros and the America’s Cup, Louis Vuitton’s creates the travel case for the trophy of The Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, as it celebrates the greatest champions, including Fangio, Hill, Moss, Stewart, Senna, Prost, Schumacher and more recently Alonso, Vettel, Rosberg, Ricciardo and Hamilton.

The official travel trophy Case for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco is another landmark the brand’s history of creating iconic travel cases for some of the worlds’ biggest sporting events.

Hand-crafted in the Maison’s historic Asnieres atelier on the outskirts of Paris, the trunk showcases Louis Vuitton’s traditional savoir-faire while drawing inspiration from the heritage of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, celebrating its 80th edition this year.

The iconic Monogram canvas is adorned with the red shade of the Monaco flag while the red lines, tracing the “V” for “Victory”, are rimmed with a white strip, reminiscent of the unique urban route of the track where driving excellence goes hand in hand with power and precision. This tailor-made trunk, in the colours of the Principality, will hold the trophy depicting the 19 turns of the 3.3370-km track.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230530-125404

