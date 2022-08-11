ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Lying to her father and getting the lead role, Ayushi Khurana on her struggle

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Ayushi Khurana has all the reasons to cheer up as she got an opportunity for the first time to play a lead role in the TV show ‘Ajooni.

The ‘Mann Sundar’ actress, who is seen playing the role of Ajooni in the show shares how she lied to her father to fulfil her dreams.

She reveals: “I was 17 years old when I lied to my father and came to Mumbai to try my luck in acting. I told him that I’ll be doing a course and come back when it’s done. But I had no contacts and nobody was familiar with this industry.”

“That’s how my struggle began where I found myself completely lost and had to figure out things on my own. I was asked to do things that didn’t support my morals so I returned back to my hometown.”

In the show as well her character is of a very strong and intelligent girl, who despite all the odds tries to excel in her life.

She went on to share her journey, saying: “I then went to Bengaluru for my graduation and started modelling in that city. That’s how I started taking baby steps towards my passion in acting and gradually found myself acting and giving auditions. I also explained to my father about my knack in acting and how I didn’t want to look back and regret not trying.”

Ayushu shares that her father has given her full support: “He supported me unconditionally and today he is very proud of me. Everyday he anticipates eagerly in the evening that I’ll come up with the show ‘Ajooni’ which gives me immense happiness,” she concludes.

‘Ajooni’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

20220811-181803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ajay Sharma: An actor’s life is full of struggles

    Tamannah Bhatia wraps up first schedule of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’

    Thaman drops hint on ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ second single

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Buzz builds up about Shehnaaz Gill’s entry into...