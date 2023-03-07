A local court in Assam’s Jorhat district sentenced eleven persons to life imprisonment for lynching a 23-year-old man in May 2020 while the country was under the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Seven other defendants were exonerated by the court for lack of evidence.

The court has produced a judgment on Monday.

In May 2020, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Debasish Gogoi, the victim, and a friend were returning from a day trip to a well-known tourist destination (Gabhoru Parbat) when they were attacked by a group of people.

The duo sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital right away after the attack, where Gogoi passed away from his wounds but his friend Aditya Das survived.

Eighteen people were detained by the police in this case for their alleged involvement, and charges were later filed against them.

The victim’s father said on Tuesday, “We have been fighting the case for the last two-and-half years. Our soul has got a little peace today after the culprits were convicted.”

