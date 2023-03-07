INDIA

Lynching during Covid lockdown: 11 get life imprisonment

NewsWire
0
0

A local court in Assam’s Jorhat district sentenced eleven persons to life imprisonment for lynching a 23-year-old man in May 2020 while the country was under the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Seven other defendants were exonerated by the court for lack of evidence.

The court has produced a judgment on Monday.

In May 2020, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, Debasish Gogoi, the victim, and a friend were returning from a day trip to a well-known tourist destination (Gabhoru Parbat) when they were attacked by a group of people.

The duo sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital right away after the attack, where Gogoi passed away from his wounds but his friend Aditya Das survived.

Eighteen people were detained by the police in this case for their alleged involvement, and charges were later filed against them.

The victim’s father said on Tuesday, “We have been fighting the case for the last two-and-half years. Our soul has got a little peace today after the culprits were convicted.”

20230307-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One dead as road bridge collapses in Bihar’s Nalanda

    Baller experience at your favourite bistro

    Abhishek Bachchan wishes luck to students ahead of Board exams

    Punjab CM Channi meets PM Modi, discusses farmers’ issues