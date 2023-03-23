COMMUNITY

Lynx adds summer flights from Hamilton to Vancouver, Toronto to Kelowna

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Lynx Air (Lynx) today announced the addition of seasonal summer services between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Kelowna International Airport (YLW) starting April 13, and between Hamilton’s John C. Munroe International Airport (YHM) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) starting April 16.

Both services will operate as “through flights” via Calgary International Airport (YYC) with a single boarding pass and the ability to check bags through to the final destination.

To celebrate, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50 per cent off all base fares on all Hamilton and Kelowna routes. The sale will run from March 23 to 25, and can be accessed with the promo code: FLYSUMMER.

“Vancouver is a destination that our passengers have requested year over year, so we are very excited that Lynx is adding a Vancouver connection and expanding its services from Hamilton International Airport,” said Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

“April is our one-year anniversary of having Lynx operating at YLW,” added Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “I am happy to see Lynx expand and offer routes to popular destinations, such as Toronto.”

Lynx Air has recently announced the addition of Montreal and Fredericton to its network of destinations. This brings the total number of destinations on Lynx’s network to 16. By this summer Lynx will offer over 240 flights per week across North America.

