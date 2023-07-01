Renowned lyricist and poets Sayeed Qadri, Faaiz Anwar, AM Turaz, Shabbir Ahmed, Mehshar Afridi and Azhar Iqbal will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the popular comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Shabbir, who has penned the lyrics for ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, revealed that the inspiration behind the song is the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

During the course of the episode, Kapil will ask Shabbir about the inspiration behind the popular song ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Shabbir will recount an interesting anecdote: “The entire movie was shot, and the idea was to have a promotional party song. Salman Bhai usually keeps saying ‘Eid ki party meri taraf se’, so I got inspired by him and his dialogue. Kabir was initially not convinced about having a song added, as the film was shot and there was no space, but Salman Khan ended up convincing him. Pritam Ji composed the song and sent it to me to write the lyrics and I had already prepared the hook for it.”

Shabbir will also share that he aspired to become an actor. During a candid conversation, curious host, Kapil Sharma, will ask Shabbir about his first meeting with Salman Khan.

Recollecting the moment, Shabbir will say: “I met Salman Bhai around the year 2000 at Madh Island, where he was shooting for the film ‘Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar’. I had gone to meet Sajid-Wajid, and during our meeting, they introduced me to Salman Bhai. I was a struggler at the time, with a passion for acting and I wished to be an actor.”

He further mentioned: “I met Bhai around 3:30 in the night and Sajid Bhai played a song ‘mukhda’ that I wrote in front of Bhai, and he liked it. Bhai placed his hand on my shoulder, which made me very happy. He asked me what I do, and I said: ‘I have come to pursue acting.’ He advised me to forget about acting and suggested that I should write songs until he’s around, and then focus on acting later (laughs).”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

