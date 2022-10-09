INDIA

M.K. Stalin elected unopposed as DMK Chief for second time

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was unanimously elected as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief for a second consecutive term in the party’s general council meeting on Sunday.

Veteran leader and state Water Works Minister S. Duraimuguan was elected unopposed as the General Secretary of the party.

Former Union minister and MP T.R. Baalu, who is considered the face of the DMK in New Delhi, was also re-elected as the treasurer of the party without any opposition.

K.N. Nehru was elected as the Chief Secretary of the party.

Stalin appointed his younger sister Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to the post of Deputy General secretary of the party. The other deputy general secretaries are I. Periyasamy, A. Raaja, K. Ponmudi and Anthiyur Selvaraj.

The venue of the meeting was decorated with portraits of Dravidian ideologue, E.V. Ramsami Naikar or Periyar, C.N. Annadurai (DMK ideologue and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Kalaignar Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and father of Stalin and Kanimozi.

