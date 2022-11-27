Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen having a gala time with his wife Sakshi, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, rapper Badshah and others at a birthday party in Dubai, in multiple videos that have gone viral on social media.

In a video that has surfaced online, the likes of Hardik, and Dhoni were seen shaking their leg while standing in a circle with Badshah on one of the most famous tracks of the rapper.

Apart from showcasing his dance skills, the veteran cricketer was also seen singing in the video as the rapper pauses while singing. Badshah was in his usual long black jacket look while Hardik was in a silk shirt and trousers and Dhoni in a black suit with a bowtie.

The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning skipper also stole the show by turning DJ for some time.

After successfully leading the Indian team to a T20I series victory over New Zealand, Hardik has been given a break for the ongoing ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian side in the 50-over assignment.

On the other hand, the 41-year-old Dhoni has indulged himself in golf sessions, playing local tennis tournaments, riding his fancy bikes and cars. He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings and would continue to lead them in the IPL 2023.

