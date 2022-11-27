SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

M.S Dhoni parties with Hardik Pandya, rapper Badshah; videos go viral

NewsWire
0
0

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen having a gala time with his wife Sakshi, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, rapper Badshah and others at a birthday party in Dubai, in multiple videos that have gone viral on social media.

In a video that has surfaced online, the likes of Hardik, and Dhoni were seen shaking their leg while standing in a circle with Badshah on one of the most famous tracks of the rapper.

Apart from showcasing his dance skills, the veteran cricketer was also seen singing in the video as the rapper pauses while singing. Badshah was in his usual long black jacket look while Hardik was in a silk shirt and trousers and Dhoni in a black suit with a bowtie.

The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning skipper also stole the show by turning DJ for some time.

After successfully leading the Indian team to a T20I series victory over New Zealand, Hardik has been given a break for the ongoing ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian side in the 50-over assignment.

On the other hand, the 41-year-old Dhoni has indulged himself in golf sessions, playing local tennis tournaments, riding his fancy bikes and cars. He has been retained by Chennai Super Kings and would continue to lead them in the IPL 2023.

20221127-212204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2022 Women WC: Mithali wants her team have believe to turn...

    Practiced batting at home during Covid-19 lockdown: Ashwin

    Lockie Ferguson has the ability to break the game open: Tim...

    Indian team frets on Gill injury, BCCI yet to confirm its...