SCI-TECHWORLD

M2 Silicon Chip evidence spotted ahead of Apple event

By NewsWire
0
0

The evidence of the M2 chip for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other Macs has been spotted ahead of Apple’s event on Tuesday.

Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter said a “developer source” has informed him that in recent weeks, Apple has been testing a chip with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU across multiple Macs on the latest macOS beta, reports MacRumors.

The M2 chip will feature enhanced performance and will be comparatively less power-hungry.

Since the M1 chip revolutionised the computer industry. One can expect Apple to incorporate the M2 chip in its redesigned MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

In addition to this, Apple might also upgrade the Mac mini.

The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the M1 chip in November 2020 and has since introduced more powerful iterations of the chip, including the M1 Pro and M1 Max.The company is also expected to reveal a new iPhone SE and refreshed iPad Air.

The new iPhone SE is expected to start at $300 and have the A15 Bionic SoC at the helm, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has outlined his “predictions” for the new iPhone SE, reports GSMArena.

Kuo says the upcoming iPhone will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours – white, black, and red.

20220307-104804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.