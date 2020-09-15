Canindia News

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata posts about fighting & facing fears as actor undergoes cancer treatment

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE03

As actor Sanjay Dutt undergoes treatment for cancer, his wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an inspiring post about fighting fears.

Maanayata took to Instagram to share the post along with a throwback picture of herself.

“Fear has two meanings: Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise….the choice is yours! #fightyourfears #riseandshine #selfbelief #throwback #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging yet #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she wrote with the picture.

In the photograph, Maanayata is seen posing outside a building, and is dressed in a green and white asymmetric dress.

Last month, Maanayata offered a prayer to lord Ganesha, seeking peace, protection and positivity.

“Sands are shifting… God… protect your peace… answer your prayers,” she wrote on her verified Instagram page.

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised a few days before that owing to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.

Although the 61-year-old actor or his family members did not reveal anything officially, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta soon confirmed that Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account, @KomalNahta.

