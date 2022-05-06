Maanini De is an actress who has been involved in several TV shows since the 90s. Her career spans more than two decades but the actress shared recently that she does not enjoy watching television shows anymore.

The actress was last seen in the TV show, ‘Naagin 5’ feels that television content in India is too loud for her taste and she no longer finds it entertaining.

Speaking about this to TOI, she said, “I can’t commit so much time these days to a TV show. I have different tastes as a consumer and I enjoy watching dry humour. I like to watch shows that progress in an organic way.”

Maanini has been part of shows like ‘Partners’, ‘Laado 2’, ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’, ‘Diya Aur Bati Hum’ among other shows. She says, “I used to be a part of progressive shows in the late 90s and 2000 where a woman could be a flawed character. She was not black or white. The shows had depth and good storylines. Now, if the woman is the lead character, she is worshipped like a devi, who can never go wrong or commit a mistake and she is like a superwoman. And if a woman is a vamp, then she is so vicious that sometimes it is hard to believe that someone can be so negative in life. That’s why I feel I can’t play such characters. You can’t draw lines for a character but unfortunately the shows are polarising the woman character into two parts and I am not happy watching it.”

Maanini has now moved on working on shows for digital platforms and she is enjoying the transition. Speaking about working for the OTT platform, the actress shares, “TV has given me a lot and I would not mind doing a great character, but at the end of the day, I need to grow. Web shows are doing that. I am getting to do interesting roles and it is helping me grow as an artist.”