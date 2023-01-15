ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Maanvi Gagroo shows off engagement ring; ‘Four More Shots Please!’ mates cheer

NewsWire
0
0

‘Four More Shots Please’ actress Maanvi Gagroo made an announcement about her engagement and shared a picture of herself while showing off her engagement ring. However, she has not posted any pictures of her fiance.

She looked excited and cheerful in the picture and wrote in the caption with a heart emoji and a ring: “So this happened. #Engaged”. After the post, many of her fans congratulated her.

Sriti Jha commented: “Oh my god!!..I am shocked!” Actress Kirti Kulhari also wrote: “When u first shared and today, same reaction..super happy for u and only love and best wishes always.”

Sayani Gupta, who is Maanvi’s co-star in ‘Four More Shots Please’, said: “Chalo! Cat’s out of the bag … love you & jijaji too.” Other co-stars of Maanvi, including Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Prateik Babbar, Kubbra Sait, Jitendra Kumar and Vipul Goyal, also congratulated her.

On the work front, Maanvi has worked in a few movies like ‘PK’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’ and ‘Kill Dill’. She became popular with the web series ‘TVF Pitchers’ followed by ‘Tripling’, ‘Four More Shots Please’ and ‘Made In Heaven’.

20230115-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chulbul Pandey gets animated avatar for little fans

    Rakul Preet Singh starts fundraiser to help Covid patients

    Minissha Lamba launches app to engage with fans

    Simbu sings ‘Bullet’ song for Ram Pothineni’s ‘The Warriorr’