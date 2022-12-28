SCI-TECHWORLD

Mac gets time tracking app ‘Balance’ with focus on work-life balance

A new time-tracking app called “Balance” has been launched on Mac that focuses on work-life balance and also allows users to keep track of the time they spend.

Alexander Sandberg, Product-minded iOS/macOS Developer, who developed the app, shared the launch of the application on Twitter.

“Balance is now available on the App Store! Work-life balance is extremely important, so I’m excited to launch an app focused on that” he tweeted.

The app comes equipped with features like — manual clocking system that helps you mentally check in and out of work, regular break reminders, a focus timer, for those who like the Pomodoro Technique (a time management method), and more.

The app is free to use, but there are some optional Pro features for those who get value from the app and want more, said Sandberg.

Currently, the only Pro feature (other than supporting an indie developer) is a log that allows you to track and evaluate your sessions over time, he added.

He further mentioned that he has plenty of other exciting features planned, including app/website blocking, goals, time categorisation, improved history, and much more — some of which will only be available with Balance Pro.

