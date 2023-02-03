China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Friday that it has been gearing up for tour groups from the mainland after three years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macao is also making promotional arrangements in other tourist markets aiming to attract more international tourists and speed up its economic recovery, the Macao Government Tourism Office said at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese central government announced earlier in the day to further lift travel restrictions between the mainland and the Hong Kong and Macao SARs, starting Monday, which included the resumption of cross-border group tours.

Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, said tour groups from the mainland will play a major role in promoting Macao’s economic recovery and restoring economic vigor.

This year, the SAR government will be devoted to promoting Macao as a safe and attractive tourist destination in multiple markets, including the mainland, the Hong Kong SAR, and other countries, Lei added.

Visitor arrivals in Macao surged 297.0 percent year-on-year during the Spring Festival holiday on Jan. 21-27, the first “Golden Week” holiday after Macao eased inbound travel restrictions in early January, dropping the requirement for those who enter Macao from the mainland, the Hong Kong SAR and China’s Taiwan region to present negative nucleic acid test results for Covid-19.

