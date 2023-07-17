Authorities in Macao and Hong Kong on Monday issued the third-highest alerts as typhoon Talim was fast approaching.

In Macao, the authorities declared a “state of immediate prevention” due to the approaching typhoon, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted Signal No. 8, the third-highest level, at 5.30 a.m. on Monday morning and issued a blue storm surge warning.

It said that typhoon Talim was located about 220 km southwest of Macao on Monday morning, generally approaching the west coast of China’s Guangdong province.

Several government departments and all bank branches suspended services. Educational activities were called off.

Three cross-sea bridges were closed and a total of 82 flights had been canceled.

Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of Macao, urged full efforts to prevent waterlogging and protect residents’ physical and property safety.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Southeast Gale or Storm Signa, which will remain in effect until 4 p.m. on Monday.

The No.8 signal is the third-highest warning under Hong Kong’s weather system.

Winds with mean speeds of 63 km per hour or more are expected from the southeast quarter.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has suspended trading, multiple flights have been canceled at Hong Kong International Airport, several piers have been suspended, and attractions such as Hong Kong Disneyland have been temporarily closed.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, typhoon Talim was centered about 270 km southwest of Hong Kong and is forecast to move west-northwest at about 18 km per hour in the general direction of Leizhou Peninsula, Guangdong province.

