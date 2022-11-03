INDIAWORLD

Macao issues 3rd-highest warning for tropical cyclone Nalgae

NewsWire
0
0

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has issued the third-highest storm warning for the tropical cyclone Nalgae and issued a blue storm surge warning.

The bureau said the storm is expected to be very near Macao on Thursday, bringing with it rain, reports Xinhua news agency.

It urged residents to take preventive measures against waterlogging.

Macao Marine and Water Bureau said all marine transport has been cancelled.

Nucleic acid testing stations across the city have suspended operation, said the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Cenre.

Three bridges linking the Macao Peninsula and Taipa-Coloane, and the Lotus Bridge that connects Taipa-Coloane and Hengqin Island of Zhuhai, have been shut down due to safety concerns.

Classes in Macao’s kindergartens and primary schools have been cancelled.

20221103-094601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Music which consistently strives to bridge cultures

    Gold worth over Rs 5 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 6...

    Andhra Guv, CM condole soldier’s death in J&K, offer Rs 50L...

    Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Gurugram