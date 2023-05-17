SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Maccabi Tel Aviv extends contract with head coach Kattash for next season

NewsWire
0
0

Israeli EuroLeague club Maccabi Tel Aviv announced the contract extension of head coach Oded Kattash for the next season.

The 48-year-old Israeli was appointed to the position in June 2022 for a second term after serving as head coach at the club back in 2007, reports Xinhua.

He led Maccabi to the EuroLeague quarterfinal playoffs, after finishing fifth in the regular season and achieving the best home record in the EuroLeague.

Maccabi, however, did not reach the Final Four after losing to AS Monaco 3-2 in a best-of-five series.

In the Israeli Super League, Maccabi finished first in the regular season, and on Wednesday will begin its games in the quarterfinal series against Hapoel Beer Sheva.

“Kattash managed to put together our new squad and led the team to within touching distance of the European Final Four,” said the club’s statement.

Kattash played for Maccabi for four seasons until 1999, then in the following season led Panthinaikos Athens to the European SuproLeague title after a win against Maccabi in the final game.

His coaching career so far includes six Israeli teams, the Israeli national team between 2017 and 2021, and Panathinaikos, which he led to the Greek double title in 2021.

20230517-105404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Blasters sign Ukrainian midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi on loan

    I-League: TRAU come from behind to beat NEROCA FC 2-1

    Indian Arrows take on Sirvodem SC in their Indian Women’s League...

    Bengaluru, FC Goa script wins on opening day of RFDL