Several users who have updated to macOS Monterey are complaining that USB devices including hubs as well as docks are not working after the upgrade.

macOS Monterey is the next version of Apple’s desktop and laptop operating system that replaces the previous macOS Big Sur and it was introduced alongside the latest Apple ecosystem updates back in June at WWDC 2021.

Some users noted that macOS Monterey is specifically causing issues with USB 3.0 devices. For some people, their USB hub is no longer working at all, while for others their hub’s HDMI and USB-C ports continue to function.

“I can not connect a trackball or keyboard via the hub’s USB 2.0 or 3.0 ports to the Air since installing Monterey. The hub’s VGA port still works on Monterey; I haven’t been able to test the other ports yet. Also, a different hub (with fewer ports…) does work,” a user wrote on Apple’s Developer Forum.

“My USB-C hub has issues with this update. The HDMI port connected to my second screen is working on the hub but none of the USB3 ports are working at all. I have tried different C ports on the MacMini and different hubs (I have 4),” mentioned another user.

Users have been reporting the issue on Apple’s own Developer forums date from as far back as July, when macOS Monterey was in beta.

A user mentions that “my USB-C hub has issues with this update. The HDMI port connected to my second screen is working on the hub but none of the USB3 ports are working at all”.

In a few cases, the USB hubs seem to work, with the power delivery port not working, while for some the additional connectivity for external displays fails to work.

–IANS

wh/ksk/