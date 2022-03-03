WORLD

Macron announces bid for presidential re-election

By NewsWire
0
18

French President Emmanuel Macron officially announced on Thursday that he would run for a second term in office in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for April.

In a letter addressed to the French people, Macron described the different reforms of the government and the challenges faced by the country. “All of this has allowed us to be credible and to convince our main neighbours to start building a powerful Europe.”

“This is why I request your trust for a new term as President of the Republic. I am a candidate to invent with you, in the face of the challenges of the century, a singular French and European response,” he wrote, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking of his goals for a possible second term, Macron said that he would try to make France “become a great ecological nation that will be the first to exit its dependence on gas, petroleum and coal.”

He also promised to continue to lower taxes.

Macron won France’s presidential election runoff in 2017, beating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

20220304-044602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.