WORLD

Macron calls for dialogues between Armenia, Azerbaijan

NewsWire
0
0

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the resumption of dialogues between Armenia and Azerbaijan to solve their ongoing border conflict.

Speaking at a press conference with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, Macron urged the two countries to reestablish talks “immediately” in order to achieve “enduring peace”.

“The use of force cannot be the solution for Armenia, nor for Azerbaijan, and dialogue must be restored immediately,” he said, adding that all issues must be tackled “exclusively” through talks.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994, when a ceasefire was agreed, but there have been sporadic minor clashes since then, Xinhua news agency reported.

A new round of armed conflict broke out along the contact line on September 27, 2020, before Russia brokered a ceasefire on November 9, 2020.

20220927-045002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Great to start the series with a win: Hardik Pandya

    UK PM to unveil ‘traffic light system’ for international travel

    Senegalese Prez appoints new PM

    Great Wail of China: Welt and Rod Initiative