Macron promises solution to high inflation, strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to “never leave the French without a solution” in the face of high inflation and strikes.

“We will go through the storm together,” Macron said during an interview titled “The French Emergencies,” aired on the national television France 2, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the country will expect a 15-percent rise in electricity and gas prices at the start of next year, but the government will continue the energy tariff shield and will help students, low and medium-income households as well as businesses.

The government’s strategy is to “stabilise public spending, repay our debts, maintain growth, create jobs and lower taxes,” Macron said.

He promised to create more employment opportunities for the young people.

The president called for “social dialogues” to prevent and end strikes — especially the most recent ones that triggered nationwide fuel panics.

Macron also defended the pension reform of raising retirement age to 65. Otherwise, pension contributions will have to increase or the seniors’ retirement pensions will be reduced, he added.

“From 2023, we will have to shift the legal retirement age by four months per year,” said the French president.

Macron acknowledged that compared to China, France is a late starter in the production of electric cars and batteries, but aims to have two million electric cars and two million batteries made in France by the end of his presidential term in 2027.

Meanwhile, he said the government will continue to subsidise households in electric car purchases.

20221027-073003

