WORLD

Macron proposes ‘European political community’

NewsWire
0
0

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that a “European political community” should be built that would be broader than the European Union (EU) and would include nations that are not members of the 27-member bloc.

He outlined his vision in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“How should we organise Europe in a political manner?” he asked.

“And how can we go further than the European Union? It’s our historic obligation now to respond to that question.”

The ultimate goal, he said, is to maintain stability on the continent. “Relying on the EU only is not enough.”

“Given its level of integration and ambition,” the EU could not be Europe’s only organising body, the French leader said.

This new organisation would allow democratic European nations to “find a new space of political cooperation” in the areas of security, energy, transport, infrastructure investment and freedom of movement.

To become a member state of the EU is a lengthy process, often taking years if not decades, Macron said, as the bloc’s membership criteria are very strict.

His proposal comes as Ukraine, currently in conflict with Russia, is seeking the EU’s support and asking to be admitted as a candidate country to enter the Union.

The proposal complements the 49 proposals of the Conference on the Future of Europe that will be presented to the leaders of EU institutions.

These proposals cover climate change and the environment; a stronger economy, social justice and jobs; the EU in the world; values and rights, rule of law, security; digital transformation; migration; and education, culture, youth and sport.

20220510-090804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At least 8 killed in car bombing in Somali capital (Ld)

    Shehbaz requests Xi for support on Karachi rail project

    Top EU official urges greater coordination on migration

    Afghan air raids kill 15 militants in Kandahar