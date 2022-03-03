WORLD

Macron thinks ‘worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine after call with Putin

By NewsWire
0
0

French President Emmanuel Macron is “pessimistic” after his exchange with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and Macron thinks that “the worst is yet to come” in Ukraine.

The French and Russian presidents spoke on Thursday morning for nearly an hour-and-a-half over telephone. Putin stuck to his guns and refused any “compromise”, BFMTV reported, quoting a spokesman for Macron.

The Russian President expressed “his great determination” to continue his offensive, the aim of which is “to take the control” of the whole country, the Elysee reported, according to BFMTV.

During the discussion, the Russian President told his French counterpart that the operation of the Russian army is developing “according to the plan” and that it is going to be “worse “if the Ukrainians do not accept his conditions”, the French presidency said.

Putin also confirmed that he intended to carry out a “denazification” of Ukraine, as he had announced ahead of the beginning of the war.

“The President’s (Macron) intuition is that the worst is yet to come given what President Putin told him,” according to the Elysee.

“The Russian ambition is to take all of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s war aims have not changed,” said the same source, BFMTV reported.

20220303-233003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.