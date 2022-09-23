WORLD

Macron urges ‘massive acceleration’ of France’s renewable energy projects

NewsWire
French President Emmanuel Macron has inaugurated the country’s first offshore wind farm and called for a “massive acceleration” of renewable energy projects.

The wind farm, located off the west coast of France in Saint-Nazaire, will be able to produce at least 500 megawatts, representing “5 per cent of what we are missing right now for the coldest days”, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Thursday.

However, the time it takes to get an offshore wind farm into service is over 10 years on average, he said, emphasizing that the country must simplify the procedures and be quicker in the future to boost employment.

“France will massively increase its electricity needs by 40 per cent by 2050,” Macron said.

“A few months ago, we adopted a national energy strategy, and there have never been so many concerns about energy. Times have changed,” he said.

“We are in a competitive and open world. If we go slower than our neighbours, then we will have more problems.”

While going quicker in enabling renewable energy projects, the aim is also to “protect the beauty of the landscape”, he said.

Macron said he wanted France to have about 50 offshore wind farms in service by 2050.

As part of its renewable energy plan, France also aims to multiply its solar power plants by 10 and construct six new nuclear reactors before 2035.

