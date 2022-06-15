WORLD

Macron voices support for Moldova’s EU accession bid

France conveyed a positive message regarding Moldova’s application to get the status of country candidate for accession to the European Union (EU), said visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Chisinau, capital of Moldova.

“You can rely on the support from France and the European Union,” Macron told a joint press conference after talks with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on Wednesday.

According to Macron, Moldova’s application is up for debate at the Summit of the European Council later in June on the basis of an opinion issued by the European Commission, Xinhua news agency reported.

Macron noted that the response to Moldova’s EU accession bid will be clear and will be accompanied by conditions for moving forward. He pledged to “offer accelerated guarantees of cooperation for Moldova, which do not replace the accession process, but aim to open up concrete ways of solidarity and cooperation as soon as possible.”

The Moldovan president said her country relies on the support from France in getting the status of country candidate for EU accession.

“We do not look for shortcuts. We are prepared to do our homework and we want to be assessed according to the merits,” she said.

During Macron’s working visit to Moldova, the first by any French president in 24 years, the two countries signed three agreements on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

