The first round of presidential elections in Madagascar will be held on November 9, Madagascan Prime Minister Christian Ntsay told reporters after a cabinet meeting in the capital of Antananarivo.

The second round, if it takes place, will be held on December 20, he added on Tuesday.

While thanking the Malagasy population for maintaining calm and solidarity, Ntsay called on voters to go to the polls on the dates set out by the calendar.

He also called on all politicians to respect the principles of national solidarity to ensure that the elections are held peacefully, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We must have a President who will begin his term of office next January.”

The dates for the presidential elections were proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission to the government and the High Constitutional Court on February 10.

Outgoing President Andry Rajoelina’s term of office is due to end on January 19, 2024.

The timetable for the legislative and municipal elections, which are due to take place just after the presidential elections, will be announced at a later date.

