INDIA

Madan Mitra’s statement on WBSSC scam triggers fresh row

The infighting in Trinamool Congress, which became blatant after its general secretary and spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, targeted two heavyweight state ministers, Partha Chatterjee and Firhad Hakim, took another turn on Thursday following some loaded statements made by party MLA Madan Mitra.

The remarks of Mitra, who had earlier been described as a “colourful person” by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, clearly indicated his latent support towards Ghosh on this issue, in which the latter targeted Chatterjee and Hakim over the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSCC).

“Now a post-mortem is going on to find out who was responsible for the WBSSC scam — the present state education minister Bratya Basu or the former education minister Partha Chatterjee. I am just an ordinary MLA and if I comment anything on this matter, I will lose my job.

“But all I can say is that if Kunal (Ghosh) made any statement breaching the party discipline, the party is hesitant to take disciplinary action against him. What the party’s disciplinary committee is doing? This same committee initiated disciplinary proceedings against me once,” Mitra told mediapersons here on Thursday.

“I only follow Mamata Banerjee and (Trinamool national general secretary) Abhishek Banerjee. The other leaders are of lesser grades to me,” Mitra said.

Recently, Kunal Ghosh, while giving a clean chit to Bratya Basu over the WBSSC scam, held Chatterjee answerable since the alleged irregularities happened during the latter’s tenure in the education department.

The very next day, state Transport Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim questioned Ghosh’s authority to comment on cabinet affairs.

Soon after that, Ghosh retorted through a video message and said that there was no need for Hakim to remind him that he is not a state minister.

And now, after Mitra’s comments on Thursday, fresh apprehensions have risen about more mud-slinging on this issue in the coming days.

