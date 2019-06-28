Made in China drone crashes near Kishtwar jail

Jammu, July 3 (IANS) A made in China drone fitted with a camera crushed near the district jail in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

Jail authorities said a camera fitted, made in China drone crushed against one of the watch towers of the district jail in Kishtwar town of Jammu division.

“The small camera fitted, made in China drone crushed against one of the jail’s watch towers around 5.30 p.m. yesterday. The area where the drone fell down was marked off by the jail guards till a team of experts arrived on the spot,” jail authorities said.

Kishtwar district jail is a high security jail where around 25 militants are presently kept as inmates.

There is still no official word about whether or not the drone had been part of any subversive or separatist activity.

–IANS

