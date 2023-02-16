ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Madgaon Express’ wraps up filming after a year, director Kunal Kemmu shares pics

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut ‘Madgaon Express’ wrapped up its filming on Thursday after almost one year of its production.

On the occasion of the wrap-up, the actor took to his social media and shared a bunch of pictures of the cast, crew, and the team behind his upcoming project.

He wrote in the caption, “It’s a Film wrap! #madgaonexpress. It’s been such an incredible journey and I couldn’t have done it without @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @roo_cha @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @excelmovies who not only believed in my script but also in my vision of it and encouraged me to direct it”.

He further mentioned, “The incredible cast @divyenndu @pratikgandhiofficial @avinashtiwary15 @norafatehi @remodsouza @upendralimaye @chhaya.kadam.75. Each one of them made the characters come alive on screen in the most accomplished way”.

The actor also thanked his crew for putting up a great show as the film now prepares to enter the post-production stage, ‘And most importantly my amazing crew who right from day 1 have been by my side and helped me achieve all the aspects of my vision for this film @adilafsarz. I can’t wait to share this one with all of you spoon”.

The film is being produced by Excel Entertainment owned by multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

